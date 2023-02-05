Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPH. BTIG Research cut Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Graphite Bio Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

