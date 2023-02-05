Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,100 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,608 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $48.73.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SASR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

