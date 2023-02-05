Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,107 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.