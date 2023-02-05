Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $342,038. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

