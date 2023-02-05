Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Upwork by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,505,000 after buying an additional 457,423 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $51,719,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Upwork by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after buying an additional 174,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,033 shares of company stock worth $741,714. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

