Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 12,357 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

