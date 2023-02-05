Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 35,789 OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in OneSpan by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 106,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 14.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

OneSpan Stock Performance

About OneSpan

OneSpan stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.89. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

