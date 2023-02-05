Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 6,047 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.19 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.