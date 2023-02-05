Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 44,609 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 295.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.84 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

