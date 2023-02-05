Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 7,787 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 74,635 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

