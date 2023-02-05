Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 55.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 394,599 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 6.6% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 83,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 7.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 349,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 31.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 523,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PHR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

Phreesia Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,581.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,581.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,234 shares of company stock worth $2,903,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.