Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Aaron’s by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $476.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

