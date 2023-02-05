Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,923 shares of company stock worth $11,605,322. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE MC opened at $49.34 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.