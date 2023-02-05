Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 12,240 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREE opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $562.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.90.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

