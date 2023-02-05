Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 21,544 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

