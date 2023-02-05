Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 5,128 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 294.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4,179.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after buying an additional 216,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -120.58 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

