Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 299.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 274,508 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $400,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ HURN opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42.

Several research analysts have commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading

