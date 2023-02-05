Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 78,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 114.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 276.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.86.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.