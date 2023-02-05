Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $262,000 Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.