Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $387,000 Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,371.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

