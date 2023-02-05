Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 113,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 34.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.3 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.