Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $246,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,900 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT Trading Down 4.3 %

ADT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

