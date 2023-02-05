Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $261,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 27.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after acquiring an additional 811,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 449.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.13 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 89.67%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

