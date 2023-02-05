Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $263,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,924 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity

FutureFuel Price Performance

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.91. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.