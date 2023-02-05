Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $268,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 8.6 %

PFSI stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $1,726,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,250 shares of company stock worth $6,082,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

