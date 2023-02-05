Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $270,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 125,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,731,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $836.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.99. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.20 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

