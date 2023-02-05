Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $286,000 in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,041,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

