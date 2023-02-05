Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $289,000 in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 238,568 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 387,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,920 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Shares of ABST opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.10%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

