Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $547.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $237.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.87 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

