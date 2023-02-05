Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $258,000 Investment in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $122,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $16.26 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $658.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. Roth Capital began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

