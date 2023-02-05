Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $295,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,657,000 after acquiring an additional 382,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $18,818,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,102 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

