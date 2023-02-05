Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $377,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,126,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 168,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

