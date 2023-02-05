Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,417.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

