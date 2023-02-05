Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gannett by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCI opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCI. Citigroup increased their target price on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

