Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,727 shares of company stock worth $11,467,250 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.10. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

