Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NNI opened at $96.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 58.22 and a quick ratio of 58.22.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.19 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Nelnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.