Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,062 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 192,644 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 773,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.76 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 17.55%. Analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

