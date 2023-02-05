Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 7.1 %

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

