Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 80,399 BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.39. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

