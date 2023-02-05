Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 80,399 BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 0.8 %
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.
Featured Articles
