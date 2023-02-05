Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 9,654 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock worth $2,241,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
