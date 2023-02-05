Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 9,654 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock worth $2,241,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.59.

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

