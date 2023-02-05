Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 328 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.5 %

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

CENT opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

