Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,033 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $999.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.76.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.53 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

