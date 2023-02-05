Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,250 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Harsco were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,924,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,453,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harsco by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

