Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $266,000 Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $8,022,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $758,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $677.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Ares Commercial Real Estate

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

