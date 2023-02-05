Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $299,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.04) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $126.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.06 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also

