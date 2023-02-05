Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $972,715.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,167.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $972,715.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

