Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $121,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,538 shares of company stock worth $4,281,175 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

