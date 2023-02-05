Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CommScope by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 778,696 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

