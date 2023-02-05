Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DMC Global by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.55 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Articles

