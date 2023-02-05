Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 27.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Farfetch Price Performance

FTCH stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

